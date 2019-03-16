Analysts Anticipate Caci International Inc (CACI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.59. Caci International posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of CACI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 503,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Caci International has a 12-month low of $138.39 and a 12-month high of $200.85.

In other news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $90,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,892.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $48,820.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171 shares of company stock valued at $212,167 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 15.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 290,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

