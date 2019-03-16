Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.39. 4,574,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,943. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $288,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 3,010 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $327,006.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,603.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,895. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 466,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 156,634 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

