Amtech Systems (ASYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASYS. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Amtech Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 186.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 19.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 164,357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 116.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

