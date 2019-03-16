Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

AMPH opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $346,977.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $70,503.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,797. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

