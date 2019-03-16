AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

AME traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,302. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $2,458,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,579,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $152,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,069 shares of company stock worth $8,816,614 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AMETEK by 6,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,676,926 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

