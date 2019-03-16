American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 566.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,367,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,834 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $314,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,393.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,082. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $188.97 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $133.53 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/american-tower-corp-amt-position-boosted-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.