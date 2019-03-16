American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNB. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2,907.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,451,000 after acquiring an additional 505,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,974,000 after acquiring an additional 490,622 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 493,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,231,000. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,860,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

