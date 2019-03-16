American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,056 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,132 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,591,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,323,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,488,480 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 695,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock worth $5,685,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $98.98 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

