American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 2,410,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,732. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,005 shares of company stock valued at $17,898,157 in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

