Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN)’s share price traded down 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 109,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 505,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Altyn alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altyn (ALTN) Stock Price Down 13.2%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/altyn-altn-stock-price-down-13-2.html.

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.