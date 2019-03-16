Altius Minerals (ALS) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.20.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ALS opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.80. The firm has a market cap of $553.78 million and a P/E ratio of 21.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,845.60. Insiders acquired 5,250 shares of company stock worth $59,381 over the last quarter.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalties and streams in 15 operating mines of copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalties in mineral commodities.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.