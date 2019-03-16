Altaba Inc (AABA) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341,620 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Altaba were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Altaba by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Altaba by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Altaba by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

AABA opened at $73.64 on Friday. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

