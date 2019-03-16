Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,190.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $827.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

