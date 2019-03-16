Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $172.41 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Stephens set a $227.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/alliance-data-systems-co-ads-shares-sold-by-natixis-advisors-l-p.html.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.