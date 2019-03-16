Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stake Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $252.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.59.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

