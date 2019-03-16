Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) is PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,840 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.1% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Alibaba Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $180.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

