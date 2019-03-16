Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Director James H. Richardson Sells 3,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director James H. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $424,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ARE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,725. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.99). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 58.79%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

