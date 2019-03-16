Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 2.7% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,840.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Waste Management by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

WM opened at $100.97 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/aldebaran-financial-inc-sells-422-shares-of-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.