Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Director Monte E. Ford Sells 24,721 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,790,047.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,678.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,601 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Director Monte E. Ford Sells 24,721 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/akamai-technologies-inc-akam-director-monte-e-ford-sells-24721-shares.html.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.