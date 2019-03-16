Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Stake Lessened by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after buying an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after buying an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,585,000 after buying an additional 1,225,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,603,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

