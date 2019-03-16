Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Senior Officer David Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.75, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,663,180.

TSE AEM traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.46. 1,980,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a PE ratio of -41.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$42.35 and a 52 week high of C$62.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$710.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$675.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.660000004514364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

