AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,386,702 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 15th total of 16,653,757 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,900,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 11.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.91%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

