Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.36. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 226,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 54.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 430,907 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.