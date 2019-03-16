Aggreko (AGK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Aggreko (LON:AGK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Aggreko to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report on Friday, November 16th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Aggreko to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aggreko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 779.44 ($10.18).

Shares of AGK opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 636.80 ($8.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions  Industrial, and Power Solutions  Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

