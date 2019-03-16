Agenus (AGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million.

AGEN opened at $2.87 on Friday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Agenus by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Agenus by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

