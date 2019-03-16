Agenus (AGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million.
AGEN opened at $2.87 on Friday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.09.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
