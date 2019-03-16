AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Bought by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,232 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 target price on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,251. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

