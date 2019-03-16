AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
According to Zacks, “AEterna Zentaris Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on endocrine therapy and oncology. Its lead endocrinology program is a Phase 3 trial in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with cetrorelix, an LHRH antagonist already marketed for in vitro fertilization under the brand name Cetrotide. The lead oncology program is a Phase 2 trial in endometrial and ovarian cancer with AEZS-108, a targeted cytotoxic peptide conjugate. Other lead compounds include ozarelix for BPH and prostate cancer as well as perifosine for multiple cancers. “
AEZS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AEterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
Featured Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.