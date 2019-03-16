Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie reported mixed results for the fourth quarter. Though earnings missed estimates, Rhopressa sales comfortably beat estimates and doubled sequentially. The solid uptake in prescription volumes should propel Rhopressa sales further, as glaucoma is one of the largest segments in the global ophthalmic market, even though competition is stiff from the likes of Vyzulta, among others. Aerie is also evaluating Rocklatan, a once-daily, quadruple-action fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan. The PDUFA goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the Rocklatan NDA is set for Mar 14, 2019. A tentative approval of Rocklatan will further boost prospects of the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AERI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $507,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

