Aena SME (AENA) Given a €146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($179.07) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €154.00 ($179.07).

Aena SME has a 12 month low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 12 month high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

