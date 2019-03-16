Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $9.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/advisor-group-inc-trims-position-in-nuveen-municipal-value-fund-inc-nuv.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.