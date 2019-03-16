Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,545 Shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 52 week low of $2,026.00 and a 52 week high of $2,160.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2098 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

