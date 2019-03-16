Advisor Group Inc. Has $928,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 1,614.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 735,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,025,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,695,000 after buying an additional 375,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:IGF opened at $44.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 1 year low of $791.37 and a 1 year high of $887.23.

