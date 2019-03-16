Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 812,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,907. The firm has a market cap of $340.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.13. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,019 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 480.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 479,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

