Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is scheduled to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In related news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $648,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,950 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

