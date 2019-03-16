AdultChain Trading 2% Higher This Week (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. AdultChain has a total market capitalization of $20,127.00 and $27.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdultChain has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One AdultChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

AdultChain alerts:

AdultChain Coin Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. The official website for AdultChain is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

Buying and Selling AdultChain

AdultChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdultChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

