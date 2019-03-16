ADT (ADT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has a $10.00 target price on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. ADT has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. ADT’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.