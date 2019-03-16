Adrenaline Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (ADN)

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Adrenaline has traded 109.9% higher against the US dollar. One Adrenaline coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Adrenaline has a market cap of $10,408.00 and $0.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adrenaline alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.03520095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.01510230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.03833354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.01347000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00111901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.01356794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00341364 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Adrenaline Profile

Adrenaline (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org . Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Adrenaline

Adrenaline can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adrenaline using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adrenaline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adrenaline and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.