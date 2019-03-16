Adobe (ADBE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Adobe also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.80-7.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.56.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,680,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adobe (ADBE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/adobe-adbe-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.