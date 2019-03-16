Adobe (ADBE) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Nomura started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.56.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.60 on Friday, reaching $257.09. 12,108,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,630. Adobe has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.