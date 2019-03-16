Adobe (ADBE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the software company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Adobe’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

ADBE opened at $257.09 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,680,351.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $4,946,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

