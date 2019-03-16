Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,292,000 after purchasing an additional 621,840 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,200,000 after purchasing an additional 505,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after purchasing an additional 456,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after purchasing an additional 456,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/adell-harriman-carpenter-inc-decreases-holdings-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.