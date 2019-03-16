Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO) Position Raised by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.63% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

