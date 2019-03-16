Acushnet Holdings Corp Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acushnet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Acushnet by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 315,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 77,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Acushnet by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

