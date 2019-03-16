Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $2.09 Million in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.22.

In other Charter Communications news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 14,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $4,872,126.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $355.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $356.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

