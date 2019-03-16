Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,101,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,261,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.73 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $2,665,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 462,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

