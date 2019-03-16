Aces Price Hits $0.0000 (ACES)

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Aces has a market cap of $0.00 and $30.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aces coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aces has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021929 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00023883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002539 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Aces Coin Profile

Aces is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aces Coin Trading

Aces can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

