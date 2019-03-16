Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emancipation Management LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $13.10 on Friday. Issuer Direct Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

