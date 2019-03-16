Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $3.18 on Friday. ProPhase Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

