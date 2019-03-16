Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,131,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARPO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
OTCMKTS:ARPO opened at $4.25 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.20.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.
