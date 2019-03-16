ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.30.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 109.56%. The company had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

